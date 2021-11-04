Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €19.00 Price Target

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.90 ($19.88).

Shares of AOX stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Thursday, reaching €16.62 ($19.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

