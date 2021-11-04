Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€16.10” Price Target for Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.41) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klöckner & Co SE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.84 ($15.11).

Klöckner & Co SE stock traded up €0.39 ($0.46) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €11.65 ($13.71). 1,153,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.95. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a one year high of €13.49 ($15.87).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

