Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 198.47%.

OTCMKTS DLAKY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,886. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.20. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

DLAKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €7.14 ($8.40) to €8.00 ($9.41) in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

