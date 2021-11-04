dHedge DAO 1-Day Volume Tops $354,758.00 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001609 BTC on major exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $19.15 million and $354,758.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00050509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00235222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00095800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,502,144 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

