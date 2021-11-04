Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

DBD stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 3.10.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.