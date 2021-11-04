Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Gap Up to $22.41

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.41, but opened at $23.51. Digi International shares last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 820 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $788.96 million, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Digi International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88,892 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

