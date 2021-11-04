Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.15. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 18,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $625,219.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

