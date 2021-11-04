Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $38.44 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.91.

DISCA stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discovery will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

