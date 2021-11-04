Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 15.11%.

DHC stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.41. 2,387,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,406. The company has a market capitalization of $812.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

DHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

