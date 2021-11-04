Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 509 ($6.65).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of LON:DRX traded up GBX 8.56 ($0.11) on Friday, reaching GBX 560.56 ($7.32). 1,456,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,633. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 465.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 437.28. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 300.60 ($3.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 569.50 ($7.44). The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

