Dror Bacher Sells 4,363 Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $83,202.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DRIO stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.69. 130,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,296. The firm has a market cap of $309.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.32. DarioHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRIO. Aegis decreased their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.35.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

