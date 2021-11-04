DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DSDVY stock opened at $121.00 on Thursday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on DSDVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.55 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.78.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

