DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Short Interest Update

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

DTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $47.83 on Thursday. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

