Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.150-$5.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.15-$5.30 EPS.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $101.02. 3,042,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,878. Duke Energy has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average of $102.21.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.