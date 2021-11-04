Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.150-$5.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.15-$5.30 EPS.
Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $101.02. 3,042,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,878. Duke Energy has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average of $102.21.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
