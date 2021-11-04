Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$39.96 and last traded at C$39.16. 173,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 253,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DND. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.50 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dye & Durham presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.00.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -54.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.57.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.40 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.77%.

About Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.