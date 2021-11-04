Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ EBC opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 49.09. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $23.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

