Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $110.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $130.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Shares of EMN opened at $109.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 552,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 33.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

