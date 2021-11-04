Eastman Chemical to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.94 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eastman Chemical in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $8.94 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

EMN opened at $109.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 564.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after buying an additional 1,209,167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,570,000 after buying an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,167,000 after buying an additional 305,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,845,000 after buying an additional 238,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

