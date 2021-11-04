easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 760 by UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on easyJet from GBX 595 ($7.77) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 802.83 ($10.49).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 613.80 ($8.02) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 504.80 ($6.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 706.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,550.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Insiders purchased a total of 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $50,399,746 over the last ninety days.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.