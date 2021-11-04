Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Eaton updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.780 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.68-1.78 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $3.18 on Thursday, reaching $172.67. 18,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $104.34 and a fifty-two week high of $172.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.95 and a 200 day moving average of $154.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

