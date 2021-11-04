Efinity Price Hits $1.40 on Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Efinity coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity has a market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Efinity has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Efinity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00084548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00074724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00100491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,278.07 or 1.00200107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.12 or 0.07258003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022603 BTC.

Efinity Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Efinity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.