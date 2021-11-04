Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EFGSY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eiffage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

EFGSY remained flat at $$20.25 during trading on Thursday. 47 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

