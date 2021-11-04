Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 45.09% and a negative net margin of 115.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS.

EKSO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.32. 1,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.92. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.96.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

EKSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Ekso Bionics worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.