Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 115.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Shares of EKSO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.25. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,522. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

EKSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 35,735.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Ekso Bionics worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

