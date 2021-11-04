Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 308,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 22.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

