Elevate Credit, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elevate Credit in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Elevate Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of ELVT opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 240.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,756.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,740. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.