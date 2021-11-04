Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$53.49 and last traded at C$52.16, with a volume of 2795253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CSFB lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$51.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.43.

Enbridge Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

