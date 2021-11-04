Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Encompass Health shares have outperformed the industry in a year. The top line has been consistently rising since 2010, driven by better revenues from its Inpatient Rehabilitation segment. It is looking for options to sell its home health and hospice business to streamline operations and intensify focus on growing its core business. The company actively pursues mergers and acquisitions to increase its market density and build scale in hospice. Its solvency position is strong. Its cash generation abilities looks strong. The company's third-quarter earnings of $1.03 per share missed estimates by 3.7% but was up 32.1% year over year driven by strong top-line growth. However, higher costs due to labor supply shortage can weigh on the company's margins. Ramp-up costs associated with new hospitals can affect the company's bottom line.”

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.88. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.