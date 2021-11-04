Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Short Interest Update

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 10,770,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

EDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.31.

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded up 0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 25.20. 48,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 33.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 26.32.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion. Analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total transaction of 10,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

