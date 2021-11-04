Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Sells $165,579.44 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Energy Fuels stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,375,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,396. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 685,889 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 39.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,711,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,054,000 after buying an additional 1,042,833 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 299.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 933,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 83,724 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.