Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of EPAC opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

