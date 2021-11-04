Enigma Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $337,590.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.23 or 0.00322513 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00014301 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004322 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

