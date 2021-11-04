Enjoy Technology (ENJY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ENJY opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Enjoy Technology has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.