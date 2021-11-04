Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management lessened its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Enphase Energy accounts for about 2.6% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,166 shares of company stock valued at $18,897,125 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $233.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 205.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.49 and a 52 week high of $239.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.