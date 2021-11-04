EnPro Industries (NPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect EnPro Industries to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million. On average, analysts expect EnPro Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $92.50 on Thursday. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $99.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 99.46 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EnPro Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of EnPro Industries worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.