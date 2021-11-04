EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.33.

NYSE EOG opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.74. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $95.64. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after buying an additional 301,682 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

