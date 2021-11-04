EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.44-$2.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.075-$1.085 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.720-$8.790 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $584.50.

NYSE EPAM traded up $29.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $709.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,372. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.37. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $305.83 and a fifty-two week high of $680.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

