Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,989. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equinox Gold stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.