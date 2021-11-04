Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to C$88.50 at Raymond James

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$80.50 to C$88.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EQGPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.21.

Shares of EQGPF stock remained flat at $$123.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $127.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.36.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

