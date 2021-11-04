Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to C$98.00 at National Bank Financial

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQGPF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$80.50 target price (down from C$161.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.07.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.36. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $127.08.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.