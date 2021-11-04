Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ralph Lauren Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $7.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.86. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.39 EPS.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

RL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

Shares of RL opened at $122.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

