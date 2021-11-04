Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) EVP Sells $331,470.43 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $331,470.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EQBK stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $474.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.73. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 30.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 223,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 13.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

