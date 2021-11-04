Ergo Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.67 or 0.00014113 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $277.50 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,421.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,527.25 or 0.07370739 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.94 or 0.00328774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $596.76 or 0.00971567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00087451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.42 or 0.00425606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.33 or 0.00280567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00239343 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

