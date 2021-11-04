Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.07) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 160.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 278,813 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

