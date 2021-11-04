Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.07) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 11,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.90. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESPR. Cowen cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 278,813 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

