Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $285.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s previous close.

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.00.

ETSY opened at $239.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.62 and a 200-day moving average of $197.96. Etsy has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $255.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Etsy by 1,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

