Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $282.99 and last traded at $272.11, with a volume of 220167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $239.62.

The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.57.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Etsy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Etsy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Etsy by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,941,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Etsy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62.

About Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

