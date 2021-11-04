Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.81-3.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.83. Eversource Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.810-$3.930 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,693. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.