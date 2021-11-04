Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.21

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as low as $2.72. Evogene shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 202,530 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVGN shares. Aegis started coverage on Evogene in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 520,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Evogene by 250.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 142,954 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Evogene by 126.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 103,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Evogene during the second quarter worth about $328,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

