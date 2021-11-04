Expanse (EXP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,156.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $11,156.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 88.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

